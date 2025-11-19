Former Fort Hood doctor's military service record revealed amid allegations

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Army has released the full service record of Dr. Blaine McGraw, the former Fort Hood obstetrician-gynecologist accused of secretly recording patients during private examinations, as the investigation continues and support services mobilize for alleged victims.

Watch the full story here:

Former Fort Hood doctor's military service record revealed amid recording allegations

McGraw's military career spanned more than a decade, beginning around 2007 when he served as a rifle platoon leader in Kentucky. His service record shows that he later completed an internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii from June 2019 to July 2020, before working as an obstetrician-gynecologist at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood, until his recent suspension.

The Army suspended McGraw from his position on Oct. 17 following a patient's allegations. Since then, military officials have established a dedicated call center, assigned special victims counsel and created a patient support line to ensure those affected have access to resources and assistance during the ongoing investigation.

Support services mobilize for survivors

Military sexual trauma advocacy organizations are stepping up to help alleged victims navigate this difficult time. Shield of Sisters, a nonprofit founded by Navy veteran Shannon Hough, is actively supporting survivors connected to the McGraw case.

"Shield of Sisters was founded out of my own need for help after being assaulted in the military 30 years ago," Hough said.

The organization, which helps female veterans overcome military sexual trauma, is providing direct support to alleged victims.

"We're offering them a safe space in our counseling office in Texas, where they can come in and sit with other survivors, with our counselors and just be there and receive the attention and support that they need," Hough said.

Hough's personal experience drives her advocacy work for military survivors.

"There was just no help and that's what got me where I am today, fighting so hard for every single survivor," Hough said.

Victims can contact Shield of Sisters through the organization’s website, by calling Shannon at 608-344-0210, or by emailing shannon@shieldofsisters.com

Legal proceedings continue

McGraw currently faces lawsuits from former patients while the Army continues its investigation. Attempts to reach McGraw's attorneys for comment by phone and email were unsuccessful.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about military sexual trauma and the importance of support systems for survivors within the military healthcare system.

The Army provided 25 News a statement about those affected by the ongoing investigation.

“The Army is committed to providing comprehensive support to patients potentially impacted by these allegations. To that end, we have initiated patient notifications, established a dedicated call center, assigned Special Victims Counsel, and created a patient support line to ensure those affected have access to the resources and assistance they need during this investigation, which we are committed to conducting thoroughly. We encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.” - United States Department of the Army

25 News

Here is the full list of McGraw's service records:

Maj. Blaine McGraw joined the Regular Army in May 2006 and is currently assigned as a OBGYN Physician at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas.

July 2024 – Present: OBGYN Physician, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas

March 2024 – July 2024: OBGYN Staff Physician, 11 MD Field Hospital (Iraq/Syria)

August 2023 – July 2024: OBGYN Physician, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas

July 2020 – Aug 2023: OBGYN Resident, Tripler Army Medical Center, Oahu, Hawaii

June 2019 – July 2020: OBGYN Intern, Tripler Army Medical Center, Oahu, Hawaii

June 2015 – 2019: U.S. Army Reserve (Student Status) General Medicine Health Professions Scholarship Program (HSPS)

August 2013 – June 2015: Battalion Physician Assistant, 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

November 2012 – August 2013: Battalion Physician Assistant (Afghanistan), 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

October 2011 – November 2012: Battalion Physician Assistant, 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

September 2010 – October 2011: Student, Interservice Physician Assistant Program, Fort Campbell, Ky.

August 2009 – September 2010: Student, Interservice Physician Assistant Program, Fort Sam Houston, Texas

December 2008 – August 2009: Battalion S1, 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

February 2007 – December 2008: Combat Advisor/Executive Officer (Iraq), 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

February 2007 – September 2007: Rifle Platoon Leader, 101st AIRBORNE, Fort Campbell, Ky.

Below is our previous coverage on this investigation:

Fort Hood contacts 1,400 patients in investigation of former OB-GYN doctor

50 women represented in lawsuit filed against former Fort Hood Army OBGYN, accused of sexual assault

Lawsuit alleges Fort Hood Army doctor secretly video-recorded patients during exams

At least three law firms representing victims of the accused Fort Hood Army doctor

At least three law firms representing victims of the accused Fort Hood Army doctor

'This never should've happened': Dozens of women accuse Fort Hood Army doctor of sexual assault

Law firm, accusers speak on allegations against suspended Fort Hood medical provider

Fort Hood suspends medical provider, launches investigation

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!