'It was unreal': Suspected drunk driver crashes into Killeen home minutes after New Year's celebration

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen family's New Year's celebration turned into a scary moment when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their home less than 20 minutes after midnight on January 1.

The crash left extensive damage to the house on Bronze Drive near Lightning Rock Trail, with a wrecked fence, car parts scattered across the lawn, bricks lodged inside the home and glass everywhere.

"It was unreal. My wife, I heard her screaming," said Jay Rhone, who was inside the home with his wife, mother-in-law and two small children when the crash occurred.

"She said it's been a car accident, not realizing our house was the accident," Rhone said.

Police say at approximately 12:16 a.m. on New Year's Day, a black Dodge Charger was speeding when it left the roadway near Lightning Rock Trail, crossed Bronze Drive and struck the side of the home before going through the fence and rolling over.

The driver, 20-year-old Amaiyah Angela Dawson, initially left the scene but returned shortly after, according to police. Dawson was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash.

The incident has left homeowner Philip Romero with a massive cleanup job and potential financial burden.

"I'm probably going to end up having to come out of pocket for it," Romero said.

To help cover any out-of-pocket expenses from the damage, Romero has started a GoFundMe campaign.

Romero says this marks the third vehicle to crash in the yard at the corner of Rosewood and Bronze Drive.

"This is already the 3rd vehicle that's ended up in this yard, two of them within the last 6 months. So it's getting pretty dangerous," Romero said.

Romero showed photos of another car that crashed outside the house last May.

Now, Romero and his tenants are calling for more safety measures on Rosewood Drive to prevent future crashes.

"It just needs to stop, you know, and to, like everybody in this area, you know, slow down," Romero said.

"We work hard every day to enjoy our homes. That's literally why we work every day to enjoy our homes. So we want to feel safe," Rhone said.

Dawson was taken to the Killeen City Jail and later released after posting a $3,000 bond. Killeen police say they are still investigating the crash.

