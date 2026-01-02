20-year-old woman arrested on New Year's Day for DWI, crash and damage to Killeen home

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing her car into a Killeen residence early New Year's Day morning.

Amaiyah Dawson was driving a black Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed when she left the roadway near Lightning Rock Trail around 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The vehicle crossed Bronze Drive, hit the side of a home, went through a privacy fence and rolled over before coming to rest along Rosewood Drive just south of Bronze Drive.

Dawson initially left the scene but returned shortly after, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Officers were working a New Year's Eve DWI enforcement detail when they were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Drive and Bronze Drive for the major single-vehicle crash.

During the investigation, police determined Dawson was intoxicated and arrested her for driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Dawson and set her bond at $3,000. She was later transported to the Bell County Jail and released after posting bond.

25 News has spoken to the homeowner and he says this isn't the first time that someone has crashed onto his property and caused damage.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.