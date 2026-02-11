Central Texas ranchers struggle through fifth La Niña in six years

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas is experiencing its fifth La Niña event in six years, bringing continued drought conditions that are forcing local ranchers to make difficult decisions about their operations.

La Niña occurs when parts of the Pacific Ocean cool down more than usual, creating weather patterns that bring warm, dry winters to Texas and contribute to prolonged drought conditions across the state.

"The last five years of drought have been really tough on all farmers and ranchers in the area," said Blayr Barnard, owner of Barnard Beef Cattle Company.

Barnard's family has been ranching in Central Texas for more than 100 years, but the recent drought is bringing new challenges to their operation. The prolonged dry conditions have forced her to significantly reduce her cattle numbers to protect the land.

"That's actually one of the main reasons people are seeing increased beef prices. Many farmers and ranchers have had to destock to keep grass levels where they should be and avoid damaging the land," Barnard said.

During this time of year, Barnard normally has about 9,000 head of cattle on her pastures. Right now, she has about 5,000.

William Baule, assistant state climatologist with the Texas A&M Atmospheric Science Department, said the series of La Niña events over the last five years has been unusual.

"We've only had a couple of periods where we've seen three or four of these back-to-back like this, so it's not common," Baule said.

La Niña has also shaped winter weather patterns, including the Arctic blasts Texans have been experiencing in recent years.

"When we get those big pulses of Arctic air and cold events, those are generally associated with La Niña years as well," Baule said.

These weather extremes create additional challenges for ranchers, including damage from freezes that can affect water systems and infrastructure.

"We're still cleaning up water problems from that freeze and fixing water issues," Barnard said.

Baule said the last few years have shown just how unpredictable weather patterns can be.

"It's been interesting in the last few years because there really isn't a 'new normal.' There's nothing we can rely on," Baule said.

For ranchers like Barnard, the hope now is simple.

"I would love to have some rain. I would love to see some green crops," Barnard said.

Models show the current La Niña event is weakening and heading towards neutral conditions. After that, there is a possibility of an El Niño event in the fall.

