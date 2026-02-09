Waco legend Carey Hobbs shares life story in new memoir 'Piloting Life'

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At 90 years old, Carey Hobbs has lived what he calls an extraordinary life — and now he's sharing that journey with the world through his new memoir, "Piloting Life."

The Central Texas legend has worn many hats throughout his nine decades: businessman, philanthropist, former Marine fighter pilot, and above all, a devoted family man.

His book traces a remarkable path from humble beginnings in the oil fields to the cockpit of military fighter jets, and eventually to serving as the trusted pilot for U.S. Senator Phil Gramm.

"Pretty much after I learned to fly, everything I did involved flying," Hobbs said.

Flying has been the thread connecting many of Hobbs' greatest adventures, including piloting A-4 military planes at 600 miles per hour during his time as a Marine.

"Being a pilot and having an airplane enabled me to do things I wouldn't have been able to do otherwise," Hobbs said.

The stories in "Piloting Life" were originally written for his grandchildren, but Hobbs hopes they'll inspire a broader audience.

"I want to be personal, and I wanted people to feel like they know me when they read it," Hobbs said.

Walking through Hobbs' home reveals walls lined with photographs, each telling a piece of his incredible story. Some of those stories might surprise readers.

"Not a lot of people know I flunked out of college," Hobbs said.

Despite that early setback, Hobbs later received an honorary doctorate from Texas Tech University and channeled his passion for education into meaningful action. In Waco, he worked with McLennan Community College to create a program allowing students to earn a four-year Texas Tech degree without relocating to Lubbock.

His connections through aviation and politics also brought him into contact with notable figures, including spending time with George W. Bush, of whom Hobbs has fond memories.

Hobbs recently celebrated his 90th birthday with a unique tribute — each guest pinned a plane on a board marking places they had flown with him, resulting in a very busy display of his aviation adventures.

Now, Hobbs hopes his memoir will inspire others to pursue their own dreams and take meaningful steps forward in their lives.

"I hope they enjoy it, and I hope it makes them feel better about themselves — or gives them some inspiration to take the next step they need to take," Hobbs said.

A portion of the book's proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders and their families.

