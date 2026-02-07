WACO, Texas (KXXV) — If you're hosting a Super Bowl party this year, you'll be spending about the same as last year. But individual food prices are all over the place.

Watch the story here:

Super Bowl party costs remain steady despite mixed individual food prices

I went to one local market to find out what people are spending their money on ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl party hosts like neighbor Kemoney Spratt can breathe a little easier this year. A new Wells Fargo report shows feeding 10 hungry football fans will cost about $140 — less than 2% more than last year or $1.60 more than last year.

"I bought two packs of baby back ribs," Spratt said.

Spratt tells 25 News he's hosting a Super Bowl party this year and is putting his preferences ahead of price.

"Me personally, I get what I want, I'm saying. So like if you go on a budget, you don't really have fun as you really want, so I just go what I want. I work hard for it," Spratt said.

Another neighbor, Robert Corley, says he's also valuing what his family wants over the cost.

"We picked up chicken wings and chicken breasts," Corley said.

"You wanna enjoy your food during the Super Bowl. So we look at what we want, not necessarily the cost of it," Corley said.

To help shoppers get the best bang for their buck this Sunday, local store Waco Custom Marketplace is selling a $55 Super Bowl box.

"The Super Bowl box has been a great deal for the customers because it's a great value, because if you go elsewhere. You're gonna pay more for each individual item that's in the box," said Rosa Sisneros.

Another real win for your wallet — Wells Fargo reports chicken wings are down nearly 3% from last year. Fresh wings are averaging $3.47 per pound.

But shrimp lovers will pay more — with prices up more than 8% to $9.10 per pound.

Tortilla chips and avocados are also cheaper this year. Beer and wine prices rose slightly but still came in below overall food inflation.

But for many like Sisneros, the price of community is worth the cost.

"How everyone interacts together as a family. That's how you bring the family together too," Sisneros said.

While individual food prices are more scattered this year, some economists say the overall price stability is a win for hosts and guests alike.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!