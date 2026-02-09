Waco MPO works to convert US Business 77 into pedestrian-friendly boulevard

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is revisiting a decade-old plan to transform US Business 77 from a car-focused freeway into a pedestrian-friendly boulevard, aiming to revitalize communities and boost economic development along the nearly 15-mile corridor.

The roadway, which spans from Lacy Lakeview to Robinson, has struggled economically since Interstate 35 was built, according to local leaders. A 2016 corridor study found that many businesses left US Business 77 after I-35 opened, and traffic volumes declined at an average rate of 1.4% annually from 2010-2014. The corridor currently operates at only 15-30% of its design capacity.

"So right now the highway design is largely focused on cars," said Mukesh Kumar, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Kumar said the study found that I-35 caused many businesses to leave US Business 77, and travel demand decreased over time.

The proposed redesign would include active transportation options like biking and walking paths.

"We are also expecting to include are other modes of active transportation. So whether it's bike or pedestrian, so we are expecting to have shared use paths on both sides of the roadway," Kumar said.

When asked if a study from 10 years ago remains relevant today, Kumar said the findings still apply.

"Which continues to be relevant because the US 77 and the Business 77 portion has not been rebuilt since and the community character is still roughly the same," Kumar said.

The changes could boost economic development in nearby neighborhoods, according to Kumar.

"That area became quite depressed and with mostly abandonment of the buildings and the businesses, the traffic volume simply wasn't there. And so to reconstruct it with a different design will simply produce a much better opportunity for the communities to reclaim that space so that this boulevard style design the roadway ends up revitalizing the community altogether," Kumar said.

Currently, TxDOT is working on a 2.5-mile stretch of Business 77 from I-35 in Bellmead to University Parks Drive in Waco, which represents only a small section of the nearly 15-mile roadway.

The transformation won't happen overnight, Kumar said.

"It's a very incremental process. We are not thinking of doing the entire corridor at once. It may take 10 years. It may take as many as 20 to 25 years. A lot of it will depend on whether the funding will be available and what the demands at that point in time," Kumar said.

The study also notes that Baylor University's long-range plans include development of academic buildings and student housing west of Business 77 and north of the Brazos River over the next 20-30 years, with Orchard Lane envisioned as a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly corridor.

While little has changed on US Business 77 in the past 10 years, Kumar said that won't be the case looking ahead.

Most of the project still needs approval from the MPO board and must be sent to cities for final review.

