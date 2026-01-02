Longtime Bellmead salon owner retires after 50 years, passes business spot to local realtor

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime Bellmead business owner is passing the torch to a new generation of entrepreneurs as 2026 begins.

Alice January, owner of Alice's Beauty Salon, has announced her retirement after nearly 50 years of serving the community. The space on Harris Street will soon become the new home of Agents of Texas, a local real estate brokerage.

"I was blessed right here. That's all I know to tell you is I just loved it. I loved every minute," January said.

January built her business from the ground up after graduating from La Vega. She chose the Harris Street location because of its personal significance.

"I built here on this property because this is where I grew up and where my friends and my church family," January said.

The salon owner said the space was just a grassy, untouched field before she started building in 1977. She opened her salon the following year.

"It's grown a whole, whole lot," January said.

Cameron Gomez and his brokerage, Agents of Texas, will take over the space after purchasing the building from January. Gomez has been in real estate for seven years but will finally have a permanent location.

"Just the community to know that they have somebody that they can trust and lean on, you know, for one of the biggest purchases in their life," Gomez said.

He will be only the second owner in the building's nearly 50-year history.

"I'm here to stay and to see the longevity of the community and just service the Bellmead and the surrounding area," Gomez said.

Along with the transition, Gomez said Agents of Texas will offer new services. The brokerage will help people find rental properties to lease, which he said will accommodate the needs of a community with a majority of renters.

January said she's excited for the next chapter of her life and to see Gomez taking over the space. When asked about her retirement plans, she had a simple answer.

"I'm gonna run and play," January said.

Agents of Texas plans to open its new space at the beginning of March after renovations are complete.

