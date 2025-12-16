Carlson Law Firm now representing nearly 30 alleged victims of suspended Army OB-GYN

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Carlson Law Firm is representing nearly 30 alleged victims of a suspended Army OB-GYN accused of secretly recording patients, as the legal fight continues to expand.
Watch the full story here:
The law firm is preparing Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) complaints against Maj. Blaine McGraw, who faces ongoing allegations of secretly recording and inappropriately touching his patients. Most of the firm's clients are from Fort Hood, with five clients from Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.
"We have about 28 clients on board presently that we're helping them with the claims process and I would say pretty much every day there's at least one, on average two or three new contacts by new folks," said Bill Rossick, a partner at the Carlson Law Firm.
Rossick continues meeting with McGraw's former patients from the firm's North Austin office to gather information as they prepare the federal complaints. He said each new client provides another piece of the puzzle in understanding the scope of the alleged misconduct.
"It's really hard to believe that somebody at Fort Hood wasn't aware of what Dr. McGraw was doing and couldn't have done something about it, right?" Rossick said.
The FTCA complaint process is a necessary precursor before any civil lawsuit can be filed against McGraw, according to Rossick. He explained that filing a civil lawsuit without completing the federal process first would likely result in dismissal.
"So I'm pretty certain that eventually what's going to happen with that lawsuit that effectively would be filed prematurely. Most likely, the government is going to move to dismiss it because they basically filed it without going through the FTCA process. So it's a precursor and it's a requirement to actually file that civil lawsuit in a courthouse," Rossick said.
The goal of any potential civil medical malpractice or sexual assault case would be monetary compensation for the alleged victims.
"The goal is that their monetary compensation is never going to wipe away what Dr. McGraw did," Rossick said. "But what it can do is provide them some ability that they may not have had before to get counseling, to do things that actually can actually make their life better, right?"
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.