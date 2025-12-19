Court documents detail home life of Maj. Blaine McGraw's children amid ongoing child custody case

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The attorney for Maj. Blaine McGraw — the suspended Fort Hood OB-GYN at the center of sexual misconduct allegations from dozens of former patients — sent 25 News court documents in their ongoing child custody battle.

25 News was in the courtroom earlier this week when McGraw, two of the adult daughters he shares with his ex-wife, and his ex-wife, testified in front of a judge.

New court documents

In the new documents, affidavits from McGraw's stepdaughter detail what they call a tumultuous home life. The records also include claims that his ex-wife and her current husband are not fit to care for their youngest daughter, who is who is at the center of this custody case.

Oldest daughter's claims

Within the court documents is an affidavit in which one of their adult daughters states her sister "has been subjected to years domestic violence and emotional abuse throughout the majority of her life."

She claims her sister has stories she wishes to tell "about the horrific history" of her mother's "manic psychosis" and her stepfather's abuse "but she remains silent out of fear."

Other claims in her affidavit detail manic episodes McGraw's ex-wife has experienced for years. In this affidavit, the oldest daughter says that she doesn't believe the ex-wife and her current husband are fit to care for her youngest sister.

A second daughter's claims

A second affidavit by another daughter details similar claims of abuse. She says she doesn't believe the ex-wife and her husband are fit to care for her younger sister's emotional and mental well-being. The court records also state that her older sister should be granted primary conservatorship.

"I applaud and commend the girls for their want to protect the safety of their [youngest sister] and also for their half-siblings who are all very young and live in that home. They're hoping that the court will allow them to be a voice for [their youngest sister] so that the court can know of the dangerous environment that the [home where the sister currently lives] is and so the court can make orders appropriate to protect [the youngest sibling]." - Brett Pritchard, Attorney for Blaine McGraw and his daughter

The court documents show there are requests for McGraw and his ex-wife to both pay child support, provide medical and dental insurance, as well as allowing McGraw and his ex-wife to still see the youngest daughter because denying them "would significantly impair the child's physical health or emotional well-being."

25 News reached out to the attorney for McGraw's ex-wife, but we have not received a response.

