Mental health experts weigh in on how KISD educators can navigate trauma from Roy J. Smith stabbing

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) — In the weeks following the tragic stabbing of 14-year-old Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School, concerns over safety and mental health remain at the forefront for Killeen ISD staff and students. The district reports receiving more than 390 counseling visits from students and teachers since the incident. Some are questioning whether KISD has the resources to properly address the scale of trauma affecting the community.

“There is no normal reaction to something like this because it’s not a normal thing to happen,” said Betsy Bunt, therapist intern and former social worker at the Center for Relationships based in Austin. “It might be affecting someone’s physical health. It might be affecting their ability to focus. It might be affecting their ability to sleep soundly through the night.”

For former educator Nila Dhinaker, the number of counseling visits is concerning. “It’s obvious that it seems like the system is either about to get overwhelmed or already is,” she said. “It’s not sustainable to have that many people in individual counseling for that long. I think, unless the district can really show that there’s something different that’s going to happen, people are going to continue to feel this way. People don’t really trust the district or the school, it seems like.”

Teachers, who are meant to provide stability for students, are also facing their own struggles with safety and emotional exhaustion. Ashley Fontenot, a former preschool teacher and graduate therapist intern, explained how ongoing trauma can impact educators and their ability to support students effectively. “If a teacher does not feel safe, they will not be able to educate a student in the best way. When you come into a classroom and you are worried about your safety, that is your brain’s first concern,” Fontenot said.

She warned that if safety concerns are not adequately addressed, teachers will continue to experience burnout, leading to further staffing shortages and disruptions in student learning. “In the short term, we’re going to have exhausted, burnt-out teachers who are constantly in a state of fight or flight because they are constantly worried about their safety. In the long term, we are going to continue to see teachers leaving. Our students’ education is on the line, as well,” she explained.

Despite these challenges, experts emphasize the importance of self-care and community support in the healing process. “It can be incorporating a daily movement practice that people like—whether that’s walking, whether that’s dancing, or just something to physically move the body. There’s a lot of research that supports that,” Bunt said.

Fontenot echoed the need for connection. “Really reinforcing the community aspect of it, and allowing spaces for teachers to debrief the incident and talk about their concerns of safety, to really be open and honest with each other,” she said.

With trauma lingering for weeks, months, or even years after such events, many parents still say the district's response leaves something to be desired. As KISD continues to assess its resources and approach, educators, students, and parents alike are left hoping for long-term solutions that will ensure safety, stability, and well-being.