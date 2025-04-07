Watch Now
Killeen ISD names Roy J. Smith Middle School's interim principal

Dr. Bobbie Reeders
Killeen ISD, 25 News
Dr. Bobbie Reeders
Posted

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD has named Dr. Bobbie Reeders as the interim principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School — she will begin at the school effective immediately.

"Reeders has passionately served as principal of Pathways Academic Campus since 2004 and brings with her a fortified, proven system that will foster a positive, enthusiastic environment in which students, teachers and staff will prosper," officials said.

The change in leadership follows the homicide that occurred at the middle school last month, where a student was fatally stabbed.

“Dr. Reeders possesses the leadership qualities and a genuine, caring personality that will facilitate student growth, enhance the daily learning experience on campus and encourage all to strive to be their best,” Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey said.

“Her instructional expertise, established relationships within the community, attention to detail and focus on culture-building make her exceptionally well-suited to lead Roy J. Smith Middle School during this important transition.”

Reeders earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a Master of Education from Tarleton State University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“I look forward to working with the students, staff and families at Roy J. Smith to build on the great work already underway,” Reeders said. “My job is to listen, learn, connect and empower, and help provide a path for a better tomorrow and fruitful future. I am excited every day for that opportunity.”

