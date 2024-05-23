LIVE BLOG: Temple tornado, severe weather

Thursday, May 23, 10:30 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m., Oncor has reported thousands of outages across Central Texas, in the ballpark of 50,000 people without power.

Across the state, more than 100,000 Texans are in the dark.

The Oncor outage map shows the Temple area at about 15,000 without power. For Belton, outages are near 10,000. In Killeen, about 6,000 people are affected.

Crews are still working to restore power to the affected areas, though restoration is unknown for many storm-damaged nieghborhoods.

Thursday, May 23, 10:05 a.m.

Bell County has officially issued a Disaster Declaration related to last night’s severe weather event:

“This Declaration recognizes that the scope of this event has exceeded our capacity to fully address it at a local level,” Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “Through a Disaster Declaration we are able to access additional resources from the State.”

Bell County residents impacted by the storm are encouraged to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool [damage.tdem.texas.gov] (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The site includes a list of Active Incidents, which includes “Spring Severe Weather and Flooding Event.” Clicking on that event will take visitors to a survey form they can complete to detail the nature and scope of damage caused by the freeze. Users can access this incident in either English or Spanish.

Thursday, May 23, 10:00 a.m.

City of Temple Press Conference on severe weather aftermath:

Thursday, May 23, 9:46 a.m.

The City of Belton has issued a statement on damage in the area.

"The City of Belton has opened its Emergency Operations Center. There is still widespread power outages in Belton, including at municipal buildings," reads the release. "In some cases power lines are still across the road. If you see a wire across the road, assume it is live. If you see a barrier on a road, stay clear of it."

Neighbors there should only travel if its essential. Some stop lights are still out, and drivers should treat intersections as four-way stops if there are no lights.

Thursday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m.

The City of Temple is setting up the Temple Recovery Taskforce to help neighbors affected by the tornado, and connect them to resources.

A release from the city is as follows:

"The taskforce connects victims of disasters with reputable relief agencies to provide services free of charge such as debris removal, home repair and water damage repair.

It does not provide resources that require a licensed skilled tradesman, such as plumbing or electrical work.

Please remember to check references and choose your contractor wisely when planning for home repairs.

The city will partner with local organizations through a website called Crisis Cleanup. Crisis Cleanup is an organization that has provided a free website that helps coordinate relief efforts provided by local government, non-profit and faith-based recovery taskforce members.

Requests for assistance can be submitted through Crisis Cleanup’s hotline at 512.201.4814. These services are not provided by the City of Temple.

The city is only coordinating with local organizations who provide services. There is no guarantee that a request for assistance will be fulfilled.

Residents and businesses may also be eligible to receive a Federal Disaster Loan through the United States Small Business Association. For additional information on SBA and to apply, click here.

Additional resources are available through the Federal Emergency Management Association. FEMA can aid with items not covered by insurance for homeowners and renters.

If you are not affiliated with participating partner organizations individuals who wish to volunteer are encouraged to call 254-298-5970.

If you would like to donate, the United Way of Central Texas in Temple is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city."

Thursday, May 23, 8:27 a.m.

(6:39am) Keeping an eye on developing storms to our southwest. These could roll in during the next couple of hours. I don't believe they'll have the same threats as last night's storms, but some hail to the size of coins and gusty winds will be possible. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/QUDvQF9O7k — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 23, 2024

Thursday, May 23, 6:39 a.m.

(6:39am) Keeping an eye on developing storms to our southwest. These could roll in during the next couple of hours. I don't believe they'll have the same threats as last night's storms, but some hail to the size of coins and gusty winds will be possible. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/QUDvQF9O7k — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 23, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 9:49 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 9:37 p.m.

City of Temple issues a Disaster Declaration.

Temple City of Temple issues disaster declaration in aftermath of severe weather KXXV Digital Staff

Wednesday, May 22, 8:07 p.m.

Temple Mall Damage

Completely Damaged mobile home along with part of a roof off a home off Highway 53 between Zabcikville and Seaton in eastern Bell county. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/hewzUp593Q — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 23, 2024

Mall parking Lot

Wednesday, May 22, 7:49 p.m.

TEMPLE TX POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE

Wednesday, May 22, 7:43 p.m.

JOSH WHIP

Completely Damaged mobile home along with part of a roof off a home off Highway 53 between Zabcikville and Seaton in eastern Bell county. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/hewzUp593Q — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 23, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 7:10 p.m.

(5:38pm) TORNADO WARNING issued for CORYELL and LAMPASAS county through 6:15pm. 2 areas of rotation, one south of Adamsville, one southwest of Pidcoke. Both moving ESE at 40mph. Folks on the north side of Cove and Kempner need to also be alert! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/OdNeSkinwl — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 22, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 6:24 p.m. — 6:40 p.m.

Temple Tornado

Chief Meterologist confirms a tornado has touched down in Temple, Texas.

Tornado and straight-line wind damage reported.

Temple Express ER

Wednesday, May 22, 6:22 p.m.

(5:38pm) TORNADO WARNING issued for CORYELL and LAMPASAS county through 6:15pm. 2 areas of rotation, one south of Adamsville, one southwest of Pidcoke. Both moving ESE at 40mph. Folks on the north side of Cove and Kempner need to also be alert! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/OdNeSkinwl — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) May 22, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 8:56 a.m.

