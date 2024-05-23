City of Temple issues disaster declaration in aftermath of tornado, severe weather

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has issued a disaster declaration following the severe weather that hit the city on Wednesday.

The city said their first responders are prioritizing life-saving calls among a high volume of emergency requests. The city also urges residents to stay home if you are able.

Many roads in the city are either dangerous for travel, closed, or impassible.

So far, no life-threatening injuries or fatalities have been reported by the city.

The Wilson Recreation Center at 2205 Curtis B Elliot Drive will be operating as a shelter for citizens affected by the weather. If you are in need of shelter assistance, the city said you can come as needed, or call (254) 298-5682 if you are in need of transportation.

Summit and Sammons Recreation Centers will be closed Thursday to help the Wilson shelter.

The following facilities operated by the city will also be closed:



Temple Public Library

Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center

Railroad & Heritage Museum

Sammons Community Center

Sammons Indoor Pool

Summit Recreation Center

Wilson Recreation Center (normal operations closed; open as a shelter)

Heart to Home Animal Adoption Center

The city has also listed additional resources for those affected by power outages, downed trees, and gas emergencies:

To report a power outage or downed power lines, visit oncor.com/outages or call (888) 313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. Registration for “My Oncor Alerts” is required. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267

To report downed trees, call (254) 298-5682.

For gas emergencies and leaks, call 911. Then, call Atmos Gas/ emergency line at (866) 322-8667.

The following agencies are assisting the City of Temple: the Killeen Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the Gatesville Police Department, the Bell County Office of Emergency Management, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.