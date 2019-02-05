Email: Chantale.Belefanti@kxxv.com

Chantale Belefanti was born and raised in Camden, New Jersey. She grew up minutes away from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chantale graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia with hopes of becoming a reporter. Chantale began her journey as a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. While she spent many years living up North, Chantale has grown to love Texas.

As a reporter, she has covered several topics including breaking news, education, and politics. Community stories are what brings her the most passion.

During Chantale’s free time, you can find her shopping, traveling, or spending time with her son Jaivyn. She also enjoys, trying new adventures and spending time with her twin nieces, Zoe and Zaria.

While in undergrad Chantale joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

If you see Chantale around, say hello!