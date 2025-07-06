Local residents in Killeen could see an increase in property taxes next year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen could increase property taxes for homeowners in Killeen. Kevin Robinson, who owns a home in Killeen could be one of many residents impacted by this move.



“Why should you have to pay higher taxes when your house is paid off anyway?" said Kevin Robinson, a barber at KnuckleHeadz in Killeen.

Robinson has been a homeowner for years. And he's heard about homeowners in Killeen getting an increase in property Taxes.

“I shouldn’t be paying for the extra stuff that’s not bought by the city. If I paid for my house then things are going to increase on something else that I have nothing to do with," said Robinson.

In a little more than six months, property owners in Killeen could see an increase in their property taxes. City Manager Kent Cagle presented next year's budget, which includes a four percent tax increase.

Cagle said the hike will help the city address several needs and work on several projects in our community.

“Mohawk Road, Featherline Road, engineering for chaparral where we are rebuilding fire station number 5. We’re building a new park maintenance facility and a fleet maintenance facility. Those are the two core issues we had over the past couple of years. It’s now time to pay for those through the tax rate," said Kent Cagle, city manager of Killeen.

Cagle said the city is seeing more people moving in with the population projected to be more than 160,000 by 2026.

Robinson said he understands that there are roads that need to be fixed but the responsibility shouldn’t fall on home and business owners.

“When we do have storms, there are a lot of potholes and they do come out and fix it but that’s not my dime to go out there and fix it it’s the city's dime," said Robinson.

"I don’t blame them nobody wants to pay taxes but the services that it provides everybody wants those things," said Cagle.

While Robinson feels like it could be a little too late to change the council's minds, he thinks other moves should be made by residents.

“We as voters have to get out and vote for certain people," said Robinson.

