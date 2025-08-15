Building that caught fire at Chevy of West dealership Thursday considered a total loss

A building at the Chevy of West dealership went up in flames Thursday morning, bringing out several volunteer fire departments for mutual aid and causing a road closure as crews worked to get the fire under control.



The fire started before 10 a.m. at an auto body painting shop and detailing building on the Chevy of West dealership's property

A Chaplin with the West Fire Department said the building is a total loss

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Watch the full story here:

Building catches fire at Chev of West

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I did see a bunch of smoke, there was kinda people everywhere," said Brittany Camp, a firefighter with the Leroy-Axtell Fire Department.

What you're seeing is what Leroy-Axtell firefighter Brittany Camp saw when she arrived on scene at Chevy of West dealership.

"We could've had an explosion here today. It could've been way worse than it was. This is mild compared to what it could've been, so I think everybody did a really good job," Camp said.

Smoke quickly turned into fire -- calling firefighters like Brittany Camp to the scene.

Robert Payne, a Chaplin with the West Fire Department, said the building is a total loss.

"They'll come up and do a clean up. First there will be an inspection, insurance, State Farm will probably inspect it as well, and they'll come in and clean it up and see what they'll have from there to see if they can salvage the shell or use it again. If not they'll bulldoze it," Payne said.

