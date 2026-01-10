Hamilton County sheriff arrested on several charges

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Sheriff Jason Bradley Boulton of Hamilton County was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday evening and booked into Coryell County jail.



Sheriff Boulton was arrested after a long investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Sheriff Boulton is facing several charges, including abuse of official capacity, falsifying hours worked on a community service time sheet, and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s kinda heartbreaking. We’re going to do what's right," said Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams.

Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said he got a call from the Texas Rangers to arrest Hamilton County Sheriff Jason Bradley Boulton.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday evening on several charges—including tampering with government records, abuse of official capacity, practicing medicine without a license, and providing a false statement to law enforcement. He was being held on a $110,000 bond, but has since been released.

According to the grand jury indictment, Boulton lied to an investigator in October, looking into claims that sheriff's deputies or Hamilton County public officials were using or distributing illegal GLP-1 weight loss drugs. The investigator was looking for the names of potential witnesses who worked for the sheriff. During that time, Sheriff Boulton was unaware of the officer's role in the investigation against him.

Regarding the records tampering charge, the sheriff is accused of falsifying hours worked on a community service timesheet.

Williams said when he got the call from the Texas Rangers, he acted immediately.

“Help the Texas Rangers with the investigation, and our part was to be able to book him into the system and allow him to process a magistrate and bond," Sheriff Williams said.

Sheriff Boulton has held his role for nine years. He was booked in Coryell County because the jail in Hamilton County is currently only processing inmates, not housing them.

“My opinion is that nobody is immune to the criminal justice system. He will have to withstand the justice system and the legal system…nobody is above," Sheriff Williams said.

25 News called the Hamilton County Judge to find out if the sheriff is on leave and to find out who is in charge of the sheriff's office at this time, but County Judge James Yates declined to comment.

