Gas prices rise in Central Texas and drivers are feeling the impact

WEST, Texas(KXXV) — Gas prices are increasing at gas stations in Central Texas. The war between the U.S. and Iran is causing an increase in gas pumps and drivers are paying more.



Central Texas drivers have been paying more for gas since last week

As of March 6, AAA is reporting that the average national gas price is $3.32

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The gas is averaging about 20 cents more than in the Waco and the Bellmead area," said Fred Stroud, who owns F&S Landscaping.

That’s Fred Stroud’s take on the rising gas prices in Central Texas and around the country as the war in Iran rages on.

He said he has a landscaping business and collects recyclables.

“And I have to travel almost daily in my work routine because I have equipment out here and I have storage space out here," said Stroud.

AAA Texas said the Middle East conflict, higher fuel demands, and the transition to summer-blend gas are the factors pushing prices higher.

Rene Pena and his wife are traveling to Dallas from Corpus Christi. He said they noticed the increase literally happen overnight.

“A week ago, we saw it from one day to the next. It went up from $3.49, and all of a sudden we woke up the next morning, and it was $3.99," said Rene Pena, a Texas traveler.

Stroud adds that filling up his truck costs about $100 every time, leaving him with this feeling.

“A little empty if I fill it up," said Stroud.

According to AAA, the average gas price on Friday in McLennan County is $2.97. That's a next-day jump of seven cents from Thursday. Just a week ago, gas prices were $2.63.

While the prices at each gas station will vary...Pena said this week cost him about $5 more to fill up each time he needed gas.

“Well, of course, no, it’s not fair. My wife and I try to concentrate on being happy," said Pena.

For Stroud, recycling prices also increased.

“I guess you can say the cost of living is going up. Recycle is up. Before this war started, it was like $5 to 100lbs. It’s almost double that now, it’s like $8.50 to 100lb," said Stroud.

