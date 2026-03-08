Rainy weekend weather impacting some drivers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The rain is back, and local neighbors are heading out in the rain. Residents are happy to see the much-needed rain but are taking it slow.



Severe storm potential Saturday

When driving in the rain, avoid using cruise control.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This rain is crazy. If you don’t have good tires, I don’t think you should be on the road," said local resident Omar Jaimes.

Local resident Omar Jaimes said the rain in Central Texas is needed this weekend, but you still have to be careful.

“Driving on bald tires isn’t a good idea. The roads are very slick, and you can cause danger to anyone around you," said Jaimes.

And he’s right. Residents hit the road despite the rain. Calvin Allen spent all morning running errands in the rainy weather.

“Right now, they're pretty rough; they’re moving everything is decent, but the rain is steady, and it’s getting there where it’s a problem," said local resident Calvin Allen.

According to the 25 News weather team, here’s what residents can expect: severe storm potential Saturday, still sitting in the isolated category for Waco, Temple, Killeen, Bryan College Station, and other areas. While hail threats only stand at a 2 out of 10 chance, some local neighborhoods could see flooding.

But for Raiden Mayhew, he said, bring on the rain.

“I’m actually pretty happy. Whenever I’m home, we can all just chill inside and watch movies and stuff, you know, and it doesn’t call for going out and doing nothing really that will get you in trouble or anything. It makes you stay inside, that’s what I like about it," said local resident Raiden Mayhew.

There are other benefits for Jaimes.

“I like to go fishing a lot, so you know, so this is going to be good for fishing. More water will be running through the river, and it’s going to be more active, and also I’m glad for rain because our yards have been kind of dry," said Jaimes.

