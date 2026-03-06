Harker Heights couple stuck in Dubai amid the U.S. and Iran conflict

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lemont and Jacquinta Cannon are stuck in Dubai after heading to the Middle East for what they thought was a nice anniversary. Days later, they found themselves stuck in the middle of a war between the U.S. and Iran.



The Cannons were set to return to Central Texas on March 4th

They tried booking a flight to return on March 11th, but that flight has been canceled.

“Due to the current situation and potential and missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and stay away from windows, doors, and open areas," said Lemont Cannon, a local resident stuck in Dubai.

That's the emergency alert that Lemont and Jacquinta Cannon received this morning during our interview from the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the imminent danger they're living in right now.

Lemont said he and his wife went to Dubai to celebrate their third anniversary, not expecting to be caught in the middle of a war.

They planned to return to Harker Heights on Wednesday, but found themselves stranded due to canceled flights.

"Yes, with that last alert, yes, at. First, now…we’ve taken great confidence in their air defense systems. They were able to intercept a lot of the drones, but knowing that they’re shooting missiles over this way now is a little unnerving," Lemont said.

“At this point, we’re like, when are we going to be able to get a flight out to get back to our family?" said Jacquinta Cannon, a local resident stuck in Dubai.

The Cannons said the area they’re staying hasn’t been hit directly — but they can hear booming going off nearby.

“The day before, there were two big booms. We were sleep and it literally woke us up out of our bed because it sounded really close. We’re not sure where it was, but it was very loud," Jacquinta said.

Although the U.S. has helped about $10,000 Americans return home from the Middle East. The Harker Heights couple has yet to hear directly from the U.S. government.

“My faith in God is growing…I won’t say being tested, and that’s what exercising my peace; however, we are frustrated. As my wife stated, we have children we have back home who are waiting for us to get back home," Lemont said.

