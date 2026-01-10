Governor Greg Abbott holds press conference on new state park

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A new state park is coming to Lampasas, and Governor Greg Abbott is making massive efforts to complete the park.



Post Oak Ridge State Park will have a hiking trail completed in two years.

Camping will be complete in 2029.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s a lot of special memories being made at the state parks," said one local attendee, Madalyn Miller.

Madalyn Miller said she’s happy Gov. Greg Abbott is making an effort to keep state parks alive.

“It’s a place to relax and just enjoy getting away from everything. My family would go to Garner State Park every single spring break and do the dances every day and swim in the Frio and fish," Miller said.

It’s memories like this the governor wants to create for Texans. On Friday, Abbott detailed progress on the billion-dollar Post Oak Ridge State Park being built in Lampasas.

He said creating the park will "shape the future of Texas.”

He said visiting state parks as a child taught him lessons he still carries to this day.

“It taught me respect for the outdoors. It connected me to the heritage of our state. It taught me skill sets that you can learn by doing things in the outdoors, basically categorized as survival skills. I think it’s important that every family in our state and every child in our state is going to have the opportunity to have access to more parts like that," Governor Greg Abbott said.

Miller will be one of thousands waiting to use the park when it opens in around two years.

It will first open for hiking before camping is allowed in 2029.

“It’s just a really beautiful spot in the Hill Country, and people are going to get to see different ecosystems and to see a different landscape and what they’re familiar with, and just being able to get away from everything," said Miller.

Gov. Abbott said state parks are cost-friendly for families, especially during these economic times.

“Families looking for a low-cost way to spend time together and explore our state, you can visit many of our state parks knowing that there will be even more in the future," said Governor Abbott.

