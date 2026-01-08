Governor Abbott highlights future Post Oak Ridge State Park with Lampasas visit

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Lampasas welcomes Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday to discuss the future Post Oak Ridge State Park.

The park is being developed using Centennial Park Conservation Funds. It will cover 3,000-plus-acres along the Colorado River in Burnet and Lampasas counties.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Executive Director and Commission Chairman will join the governor, along with Representative Armando Walle, local officials, and Texas sportsmen.

A public meeting to get input about the park is planned for January 15. It starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Lampasas County Annex.