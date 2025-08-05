Flood relief helps to support former Belton resident in the Hill Country

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — A flood relief effort is helping one former Belton resident after he and his expecting girlfriend lost everything in the Kerr County flood.

Jerry's Place is hosting a flood relief event to support victims of the Kerr County flooding

The local business is gathering the community together to make a huge impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We held on until the sun came up," said flood survivor William Janke.

William Janke lives in Kerr County. He and his girlfriend both survived the deadly Kerr County floods. They woke up to five inches of water in their bedroom, and both survived the flood by holding on to a tree.

“When the sun came up, I could see a gentleman on the bank. We heard him tell us for the first time, 'We see you all.' I’m going to come get y'all, just hold on. And he went back and grabbed an extension cord and came down and tied it to a tree and tied it to him and waited for us," said Janke.

Janke said they lost everything, but the place where neighbors know him is pitching in to make things lighter for him and his girlfriend -- who is expecting.

That neighborhood is Holland.

The owners of Jerry’s Place in Holland are hosting a flood relief for those who they love, like Janke, and those they've never met.

“If we can donate money, if we can donate time, if we can donate goods, whatever we can raise to just help them out, that’s what we’re called to do," said James Shafer, the owner of Jerry's Place.

Food platters, raffle tickets, and donations are helping to make it all come true. The heartwarming actions of Holland are felt by Janke, and he believes Kerr County will soon feel the love and support coming their way.

“It means the world to me. It feels weird taking help, but it’s an amazing thing for people to come together, especially in my hometown, not only for me, which was a total surprise, but for them to come together for a place that’s three hours away…I know a lot of people down there need help," said Janke.

