Local Belton resident hosting benefit tournament for The Burgess Family

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — John, Julia, and their two sons passed away during the destructive Kerrville flooding. Now, a family friend is helping to make a difference.



Burgess Family Volleyball and Cornhole Benefit Tournament

Sunday, July 27th, Legacy Beach Volleyball from 5 pm-10 pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It has been three weeks since the nation's attention was focused on the flash flooding in Kerr County; among those who lost their lives were John Burgess, his wife, and two sons.

Their daughter, Jenna, was in a different location. Now, a family friend who lives in Belton is calling on the Central Texas community to rally behind the little girl.

"God is good and he is still present even through devastation like this, and sometimes small benefits like this need to come to bring that out, that it's proof that he is still with us," said Grace Wallum, a friend of Julia Burgess.

Wallum is organizing a volleyball and cornhole tournament benefitting Jenna. All proceeds will support John and Julia’s daughter Jenna, the sole survivor of her family.

"We figured we would make this tournament into a benefit to help with Jenna's trust and anyone that's going to have to take care of her from this day forward," said Wallum.

