Local Waco couple helps to feed residents through nonprofit

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Mercy Ministries was founded two years ago by Sharon and Joe Donaldson. The nonprofit feeds those who are less fortunate every Sunday, all because they care.



Mercy Ministries also provides clothing and shoes to those it serves

Sunday dinners help residents receive not just a hot meal but prayer and guidance from Mercy Ministries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s a meal for us, some people don’t have the chance to eat all the time," said Waco resident Robert Brown.

On Sunday, Robert Brown and a group of Waco residents gather for a warm, hot meal. It’s something he looks forward to.

“Like me, I don’t go eat all the time because I can’t afford it. But it also shows that we’re like people too, we’re just like everybody else. Nobody is better than anybody else, nobody is different from everybody else, everybody is treated the same," said Brown.

Sharon and Joe Donaldson founded Mercy Ministries to give those like brown a warm, hot meal. For the past two years, the Donaldsons have prepared a Sunday dinner so that some residents wouldn’t go hungry.

“We had been asking God to give us something, and so I said I know what God wants us to do…I said give muffins, and I went and got the muffins out of the car, and we fed those five or six. Some of them even cried; they were so hungry, and it was early in the morning," said Sharon Donaldson, founder of Mercy Ministries.

From there, it grew. Mercy Ministries would soon dedicate years of service to feed those in need.

"You wouldn’t be able to go to Sheppards, and that would be until 5:30. This is a good meal, it’s chicken, it’s a balanced meal, and most of us wouldn’t have the ways for us to do that," said Brown.

Sharon said giving back has given her so much in return.

“We love them so much…we love them oh we do. They need us, and they’ve given us in return their love…oh, they do. They look out for us. Nobody would lay a hand on us out here," said Sharon.

