China Spring resident heads back home to Kerrville with car loaded up with donations

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — One China Spring resident headed back to her hometown of Kerrville to help clean up and bring donations following the devastating July 4 floods.

Nicole Doyle collected items from China Spring to take down to Kerrville

Doyle plans to help clean up however she can

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“So we’re going to leave today my daughter and I are going to go down there," said China Spring resident Nicole Doyle.

Nicole Doyle is heading back home to Kerrville.

“We’re all going to head to Camp Vista, and we’re all gonna just put the gloves on, get the gloves out, and just start cleaning up so I’m not there every day but I felt like this was the best way I could contribute," said Doyle.

Doyle, who now lives in China Spring, jumped into action and rounded up support from her neighbors when she heard of the devastation from one of her friends in Kerrville.

“One of my dearest friends from high school lost her son. He was staying in a cabin in Hunts and washed away, and his body was recovered and so that just fueled the fire to really even more get down there and help," said Doyle.

Our neighbors in China Spring supplied her with cleaning items. She received everything from buckets, brooms, and cleaning wipes.

But she knows Kerrville wouldn’t look like the place she once knew.

"It will be hard. In talking to my friends down there they said that Facebook and the media and the new stations do not do it justice. It is much worse than you can even imagine," said Doyle.

Regardless of this reality, Doyle is heading back home. She has faith that her hometown will one day bounce back.

“Kerrville is strong, Hunts strong they will come back, but it’s going to take a long time and it will take a lot of effort," said Doyle.

