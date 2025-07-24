Four structure fires sparks investigation in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Texas (KXXV) — Four recent fires in the City of Bartlett have community members worried and eager for it to come to an end.

Two churches and one home were burned down

Residents want the suspect found and held accountable

Bartlett Chief Fire Marshal Steven Wentrcek said investigators are asking the public to remain vigilant, especially around vacant or abandoned buildings

If you observe any suspicious activity, please report it

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It started with one, then two, three... and now four.

“Wow, man, I can’t believe it," said lifelong resident Paul Mathis.

Four buildings in Bartlett burned down, including the most recent one, which was torched just a few days ago. It’s something lifelong resident Paul Mathis said is hard to put into words.

“I never thought it would happen like this in Bartlett because churches have been setting out, houses have been setting out. I just can’t believe what I’m hearing and seeing," said Mathis.

Mathis lives just down the road from the most recent fire. He even served as a deacon at Good Hope Baptist Church, one of the targeted locations.

But Mathis isn’t the only one shocked about the most recent fires.

"There’s been a lot of swatters going around also. This was a homestead, and I don’t understand it," said resident Michael Smith.

And what’s more difficult to make sense of is that this wasn’t just a house to Smith. At one point, it was a home that belonged to his uncle, leaving a special mark with his family.

“My uncle, he and my mom were brothers and sisters, and his son got this house, and his son's son died in this house. So it was more like a memorial to the entire family," said Smith.

Smith said witnesses in the neighborhood saw someone walk by with a gas can before throwing it at the house.

After talking to Smith and Mathis, 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti talked to Mayor Chad Mees over the phone.

“I’d like for the fire marshals to be able to close the case and arrest the suspect and send him through the court system and whatever court he goes through Williamson County or Bell County or both to be prosecuted to the fullest and be locked away for a very long time and not return to Bartlett," said Mayor Mees.

Mathis agrees with Mayor Mees.

“Whoever is doing it, I hope they catch them and put them away for a long time," said Mathis.

