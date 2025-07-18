Classic surf film, star makes waves decades later in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "North Shore," a 1987 film, features actor John Philbin and is being showcased at the Waco Indie Film Festival this year.

"North Shore" is bringing waves to the big screens, decades later

John Philbin said the wave pool at Waco Surf can help take surfers from beginners to intermediate level-learners

The Waco Indie Film Festival ends on Sunday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Because I’m a surfer and I love it. It means everything to me, and it changed my life," said actor John Philbin.

Philbin is a surf legend and one of the stars in the 1987 cult surf film, "North Shore." Our 25 News crew talked to him about how his love for surfing and acting came together.

“I read that script and my character surfs pipeline with Jerry Lopez, and I’m a surfer and I grew up a surfer. I was a surfer before I was an actor so to get that job and I tried hard. I got lucky to get that job," said Philbin.

But to Philbin, this movie is special.

“I’ve never had a more informed character part. Mostly because of Charlie Walker and Brian King were real people on the North Shore that informed me into that character," said Philbin.

He explained the impact this movie has on our local neighbors in Waco and in the surrounding neighborhoods, by practicing at a place like Waco Surf, which can make a difference.

"The wave pools are so good now. That you can learn to surf, that you can come to Waco, and people have done this, and you can go to beginner and go to intermediate," said Philbin.

