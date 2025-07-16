The future for green cardholders could look different under the Trump Administration

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The future of the green cardholders may be uncertain. Our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti checked in with an immigration attorney about what he's seeing through his practice.

A local attorney in Waco said that under the new Trump Administration, due process looks a little different

Current green card holders should not expect anything to change at this moment

Seeking advice from an immigration lawyer could help answer any questions

The future of green cardholders could look different under the Trump Administration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It has been concerning, and it hasn’t been put forward so much," said Hector Quiroga, an immigration attorney at Quiroga Law Office.

Local attorney Hector Quiroga has been working with immigrants for years.

He said the future of immigrants in the U.S. is raising concerns for many of his clients.

With so much uncertainty, 25 News' reporter Chantale Belefanti sat down with him looking for answers.

"First, I want to know why there are so many concerns about green card holders," Belefanti asked.

“I think one of the things that is a concern to attorneys around is this new incentive to be able to revoke permanent residency cards," said Quiroga.

Quiroga said that under the new Trump Administration, due process looks a little different.

“This new proclamation is being attacked right now in the courts, and it’s not so permanent right now. So permanent residency is not so permanent as we thought, so then this is concerning because the court has spent all this time re-reviewing files to try to find different stories that don’t match or perhaps crimes that were committed," said Quiroga.

According to reports on Tuesday, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Department of Justice (DOJ) cannot unilaterally revoke a green card.

Permanent residency cardholders can have their green card revoked if they violate immigration laws or commit a criminal activity.

"Would you suggest green card holders to become U.S. citizens?" asked Belefanti.

"My advice is to do it. If you qualify and you don’t have any issues, why not?" said Quiroga.

