Waco coffee shop collecting items for Kerrville

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Luna Clean Food Cafe collected items for a week for those impacted by Kerrville.



The cafe collected clothing, water, cleaning supplies, and more.

The cafe now plans to get the items to Kerrville

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“For so many people their Saturday isn’t normal anymore," said Waco resident and donor Jake McClain.

Jake McClain, a Waco resident, isn’t underestimating the time he’s spending with his family.

This may look like a regular morning breakfast but for the McClain's and their friends, they planned this to help give back to Kerrville.

“We’re hurting with them. By no means do we pretend that we know what they’re going through," said McClain.

On Wednesday, McClain said he heard about Luna Clean Food Café hosting donations all week long to those impacted in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. The café offered donations for clothing, lotion, water, and more. But McClain said he and his family decided to dine in for breakfast, where a portion of their proceeds would go towards families in Kerrville.

“They don’t get to spend precious time with loved ones that they used to get and so for us it’s very small and minuscule, but we’re happy to help in any way," said McClain.

“Through all of this, they may not feel alone and they may know that they are loved not only by a community far from them but that they feel the Father’s love God’s love for them in every little pack that we made every diaper that they receive," said Lais Loewen, co-owner of Luna Clean Food Cafe.

McClain said if dining in at Luna's makes a difference for those in Kerrville, then he feels grateful to be a part of a bigger impact.

“We’re praying with them our prayers are with them. We’re begging for help and for aid to come quickly and swiftly," said McClain.

