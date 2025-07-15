Lamar Odom's basketball academy pushes forward in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A few weeks ago, Lamar Odom announced the opening of a basketball academy in Killeen. Odom's team said they are moving forward with plans.

The academy is looking to purchase land in Killeen

The team hopes construction will begin in 2026

The academy's president and CEO said that the goal is to help take kids to their next level



“With this private institution, it will be child-centered, community-centered," said Hussain Abdullah, a consultant with the Lamar Odom Basketball Academy.

Abdullah said this is the focus of the proposed Lamar Odom basketball academy.

“And we all want to give back as black men in the community we’ve been disenfranchised in many different ways in our lives," Abdullah said. "We don’t want the children of Killeen to experience that."

Abduallah has roots in Killeen going back 10 years. He said being a part of building the basketball academy is important for local kids and more.

“Lamar’s vision is to involve the community as much as possible because there are so many people that have been here for grassroots for so many years even if it’s the opportunity even if it’s not financially to weigh in and say hey we need this program we need that program," said Abdullah.

The academy's president and CEO, Aris Hines, adds that the goal is to help take kids to their next level.

“Well you've got some kids that can make it to the next level but they don’t have the facility and time space to work on their game so that they can reach the other level," Hines said. "We do have other facilities that they can use but we only give them like an hour or two."

Abduallah said the academy will conservatively cost more than $10 million. The academy won’t just be based around basketball, it will also include STEM, E-gaming, and resources for seniors.

But some in the community are raising concerns about Odom's plans, which his team said is unfortunate.

“Instead of trying to build up off of tearing Lamar’s down, perhaps try to be a part of the conversation the right way," said Abdullah.

25 News reached out to the City of Killeen for a comment. Once we have additional information we will keep you updated.

