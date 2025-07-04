Former NBA Champion Lamar Odom plans to open a basketball academy in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Former NBA Champion Lamar Odom wants to make a difference in Killeen. Lamar and his team are opening up a basketball academy for kids.



The basketball academy will be for kids K-12

Lamar said he wants to open the academy sooner than later

It’s not every day kids in Killeen get to meet a two-time NBA champion but for Ryleigh Boyd, she didn’t just meet Lamar Odom he also gave her something special.

“He signed my basketball," said Killeen resident Ryliegh Boyd.

It’s something Ryleigh said she's taken with her everywhere. But Lamar Odom isn’t in Killeen to just sign basketballs.

The former LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks star Lamar Odom and his team are putting together a basketball academy for local children from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Our 25News crew talked to Lamar about his next moves.

“I just want to help the youth anyway possible if I can use my platform to do that…it’s a sin not to do that. I’m going to have a beautiful STEM program and an E-gaming program too to cover all fields for this," said Lamar.

Lamar said it’s kids like Ryleigh and many others who will benefit from this academy.

“Probably life lessons that with teamwork work anything is possible. There are so many lessons that you can learn from teamwork," said Lamar.

After spending over a decade in the NBA, Lamar said his NBA career left him with something that he wants kids in Killeen to have.

"Why is it so important for kids to have drive?" asked 25News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Because they should want to be the best of themselves, God wants them to be the best of themselves," said Lamar.

Friday's fundraiser will be held at Panama City Bar and Grill in Killeen from 9pm-2am.

