Mexia celebrates 160 years of Juneteenth

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Juneteenth marks the day of freedom for slaves in Texas.

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas were told they were free

The first 10 acres of the Booker T. Washington Park were purchased by free slaves



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We come to celebrate the freedom of the slaves in 1865," said Mexia native Thelma Gee-Brown.

Thelma Gee-Brown is the first Ms. Juneteenth in Limestone County. Brown and her family celebrate Juneteenth in Mexia every year.

She said it's a tradition at Booker T. Washington Park with rich meaning.

“A feeling of joy, gratitude, gratefulness. It’s some of the things that so many people don’t understand, but it’s been a tradition of Texas for years," said Brown.

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas found out they were free when Union troops traveled to Galveston to announce that all enslaved African Americans were free.

But the message was delivered two years after the Emancipation Proclamation came about in 1863.

"Blacks need to know our history; they don’t teach it in the schools, so we must reach out to our children and educate them on it so that it’s not forgotten," said Mexia native Lamika Herring.

“There used to be about 30,000 people or more. Down on Highway 84, when you first come in from the ground, some people used to park there and walk into the grounds, and there would be so many people around here," said Brown.

While there may not be thousands of people today, Herring said it’s still a great time to see family and friends.

“I get to see people that I grew up with. Celebrate with them, celebrate with my family, and celebrate with newcomers that are here," said Herring.

