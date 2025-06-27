Bosqueville family loses home due to fire

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Back in March, the Patterson Family watched their home burn down. The family is now facing issues with getting their home built and fears that their insurance money will run out.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“And it was a total loss we lost everything," Kim Patterson, who lost her home in a fire, said.

Kim Patterson said she has been stressed over the loss of her childhood home to a fire in the second week of March.

“Some of the vegetation in our backyard knocked into our line wire and knocked the wire down, the house was just gone in seconds," said Kim.

Kim’s former home in Bosqueville was big enough to fit all eight of her family members.

Kim cares for several of her grandchildren, including Isaiaa, who is disabled, her disabled husband, and her mother.

But the family is under a tight deadline. The insurance on their home will soon run out and could leave the family with few options moving forward.

“Our insurance is going to run out in paying for this rent house and we still don’t have any progress made on getting our house built. We were underinsured because the house was purchased in 72’ and it was never updated," said Kim.

Isaiaa, Kim’s grandson, was born with VACTERL Association Syndrome, a condition in which birth defects affect multiple body systems. He said he lost sentimental items that he wishes he could get back.

“My toys," Isaiaa Patterson, Kim's grandson said.

“He lost all of his Mickey Mouse, and he’s huge into Mickey Mouse," said Kim.

In addition to losing memories and pictures, and watching the house burn down, the family is struggling with processing the entire situation.

Kim’s mother, who built the home with her husband, says that with their future being unknown, she's scared.

"Are you praying for another house?" said 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Oh yes, because we have to have somewhere we can all live together. Every day is a new day, you think of something else that was in the house that will never be anymore," Beverly Durrett, the homeowner, said.

To support the Patterson/Durrett Family, click here.

