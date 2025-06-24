Christopher Loud's trial begins

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The trial for Christopher Loud started on Monday. The jury has been selected, and testimony is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.

Several potential jurors were dismissed after admitting they had seen coverage of the incident.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected.

Judge Rex Davis is presiding over the case.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back in December, we first told you about charges being filed against Christopher Loud of Hillsboro, who is accused of assaulting his attorney during a court hearing.

Jury selection started on Monday. Ultimately, 14 people — 12 jurors and two alternates — were picked to hear arguments in the case.

To bring you up to speed, Loud is accused of attacking his attorney, Pat Dahoney, during jury selection for a burglary charge. Dahoney lost sight in his left eye.

At least two deputies flanked Loud while he was in court.

During Monday's jury selection, Judge Rex Davis excused three jurors from serving on the jury because they either read or watched a video of Loud allegedly assaulting his then-attorney.

At one point, Loud blurted out a few words — leading one potential juror to tell the court it could affect her ability to serve on the jury. She was not selected to serve on the panel.

After jurors were excused for the day, Loud’s defense team made several motions, including asking the court to bar prosecutors from bringing up his prior convictions. All the defense motions were overruled.

During the motions request, Loud asked out loud why his case was considered aggravated assault, but he did not receive a response.

Follow Chantale on social media!