Christopher Loud sentenced to life in prison

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — On Wednesday, Christopher Loud's fate was decided by a body of 12 jurors who found him guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant by using a deadly weapon, his hands.

Christopher Loud received a life sentence after he punched his attorney in the face.

Back in April, Loud was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault on his 87-year-old grandmother.



"We were asking him to stack this sentence to make this consecutive," Hill County District Attorney Mark Pratt said.

Hill County District Attorney Mark Pratt said he's not surprised Christopher Loud was sentenced to life in prison by 12 jurors.

On Wednesday, Loud was found guilty of aggravated assault for punching his former attorney, Pat Dahoney, in the face in December.

Dahoney is now blind in his left eye as a result of Loud's attack.

At the time, Loud was on trial on burglary charges and for allegedly punching his 87-year-old grandmother in the face.

"The evidence we presented to the jury, I felt confident that it would be an appropriate sentence," said Pratt.

Loud received a 60-year sentence for the assault on his grandmother, which the DA used as evidence during this week's trial.

"After he got out of prison, he savagely beat his 87-year-old grandmother while she was sitting down," Pratt said. She testified that she thought he was going to kill her, and the pictures of her had a lot of impact on the jury."

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, talked to juror number six, who said the following: "Collectively, we all agreed that he has tried to accept rehabilitation. He hasn't taken responsibility, and we believe he would repeat his actions."

Dahoney was in the courtroom for Loud's sentencing. He did not take the stand, but after the jury left, he had some final words for Loud, stating he had no anger towards him, only pity.

