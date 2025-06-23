New Texas laws could impact the LGBTQ+ community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — During the recent legislation, Texas added some restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community, and some of our neighbors are concerned.

A vocal community that made their voices heard during the recent legislative session.

SB 1257 is the first legal mandate passed.

SB1257 goes into effect on September 1st.



“I think there’s a vocal minority that in Texas doesn’t support the LGBTQ+ community," Alexandra Brock said. A board member of Waco Pride Network.

New restrictions were placed on the LGBTQ+ community, such as redefining gender on government documents, banning gender-affirming care, banning the teaching of gender identity in schools, and others.

To know more, our 25 News reporter talked with Alexandra Brock, a board member of Waco Pride Network, and she said that these restrictions can be harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s dangerous," Brock said. " When the police officer looks at their driver’s license or a bartender, anyone looking at a driver’s license and something doesn’t match up it outs people. It can put them in really unsafe situations."

Another concern is the LGBTQ+ youth.

“While LGBTQ+ may not be the majority of children in our state, they are still Texas citizens. They still belong here, they are part of our communities and the government should give them the same support and the support they provide other young people," said Brock.

Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1257 in May. It’s the first legal detransitioning care in the U.S. Insurance companies that offer gender transition coverage must also provide coverage for adverse effects and reversals.

“It’s the first of it’s find it it’s really a testing ground for what insurance companies will do but many people in the LGBTQ+ community are worried that it will discourage insurance companies from providing adequate care for transgender individuals," said Brock.

