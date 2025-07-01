What's next for the Hillsboro Outlet Mall?

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — It's been almost a month since a portion of the Hillsboro Outlet Mall was demolished. Now, our neighbors can expect to see stores coming into the mall

A portion of the outlet mall has already been demolished

The city is working with two stores that remain to continue their partnership

25 News followers on social media took a poll of what they want to see at the outlet mall



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It started with knocking down the mall and a few swings from a sledgehammer. This helped the Hillsboro Outlet Mall go from standing up to being knocked down.

“I think we really feel the excitement in the community," said Jessica Trew director of economic development for the City of Hillsboro.

That could be because of the demolition and the buzz of what’s to come.

“So there’s going to be nine pad sites on that frontage that the developer wants to fill. He has three filled right now, but we have several close to the finish line," said Trew. "Right now we’re looking to get a few food restaurants and retail is still on the table, we’re still pursuing it," added Trew.

We took a poll on our 25 News Facebook, and more than 50% of people who responded at the time of publishing want to see more shopping options, while around 30% want to have more food options there.

Only two stores remain from the original outlet mall, but Trew hopes to continue their partnership.

“We so appreciate the businesses that have been here with us when there’s been nothing else, and so we’re really working closely with them to help find them a home here so they can stay here in Hillsboro. It will not be in their current spaces because those buildings are both coming down," said Trew.

Follow Chantale on social media!