Pura Vida Paddle in Waco moves location for Memorial Day Weekend event

Posted at 3:39 PM, May 24, 2024
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — For anyone looking to get out on the water this Memorial Day weekend, some new plans might need to be made — especially if you're headed to the Brazos.

With the recent rains, some local lakes and rivers aren't open for the public. With the Brazos closed for recreational purposes, Pura Vida Paddle will be moving to a new location — The Will on Highway 6.

The Will is hosting a Memorial Day weekend event with live music, food, camping and paddling — they're open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Visit The Will at Waco's Facebook for more info.

