Dominique Leh began her journey as a Reporter with 25 News KXXV in August 2023!

Dominique Leh was born in Reading, Pennsylvania. When she was 6 she moved to Kingsville, Texas. After a few years, she moved to Kirbyville, Texas where she graduated from Kirbyville High School in 2017.

Dominique attended Lamar University where she played on the Women's Tennis Team for 4 years. She graduated with her Broadcasting degree in 2021 and worked at KBMT in Beaumont, Texas as a reporter, editor and producer for 2 years.

During Dominique’s free time, she loves the hunt for a good deal at local boutiques (she loves to shop). She also enjoys tennis and soccer, as well as exploring, hiking, and spending time with her family.

Dominique’s passion for journalism started as a young kid. Her parents always woke her up with the local news as she got ready for school. She loves to tell the stories of people in the community and help solve the problems people are facing.

If you see Dominique around, say “Hello!” and if you have a story idea, email her at Dominique.leh@KXXV.com