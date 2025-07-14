New Texas law will save food truck owners hundreds in permit fees

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas law will create a single statewide permit for food trucks, saving owners hundreds of dollars in fees and streamlining the process for mobile food businesses.



A new bill signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will streamline the permit process for food truck owners across the state, eliminating the need for multiple city permits and potentially saving business owners hundreds of dollars.

House Bill 2844 creates a single statewide permit for mobile food units, replacing the current system that requires separate permits for each city where food trucks operate.

"It's a great benefit, it's a huge benefit because we're saving a lot of money," said Liliana Gallegos.

Taquisa Waco is a local favorite in Central Texas. Owners Edgar and Liliana Gallegos have been living their dream for the past 10 years, now owning two food trucks in Waco, one in Hewitt, Clifton and a mobile food truck traveling to surrounding cities.

But with more food trucks comes more spending.

"We have to pay taxes every month to the city of Waco and then federal taxes which are huge," Liliana said.

To operate a food truck in Texas, owners need several permits and licenses including a health permit, a sales tax permit and food handler's permits for employees. House Bill 2844 will eliminate the requirement for separate mobile food unit permits in each city.

"With the mobile trailer, I had to get a permit for Marlin, a permit for McGregor, a permit for Clifton, in each city, we have to get a new permit in order to sell there," Liliana said.

Under the new law, one state permit would do the job, eliminating the need for multiple city permits.

"To go to a city and pay $200 and then another $200 for each one, when instead we get to pay $200 and cover it all, well that's huge, it's going to help us out a lot," Liliana said.

Considering an annual food truck permit in Clifton is $150 and in Waco it's $265, Liliana believes this change could help not only her business but many others dreaming of starting their own.

"It's a great pleasure for me, because when someone is just starting out, it's hard, and so if we're giving more opportunities to those who are upcoming, it's wow! It's so much better," she said.

Food truck owners can start to see those savings next year, as the bill will take effect July 1, 2026.

The Texas Restaurant Association noted that business owners often struggle to start their own businesses because government regulations can cut into profits. With this single statewide permit, food trucks will be better equipped to fight those challenges.

The full statement from the Texas Restaurant Association:

“The Texas Restaurant Association is looking forward to the implementation of House Bill 2844, the Mobile Food Vendor Regulatory Consistency Act. We are grateful to the bill’s authors—Representative Brooks Landgraf and Senator Lois Kolkhorst—for working with us to ensure the bill struck the right balance of fueling small businesses while protecting public health and protecting an equitable regulatory climate for all foodservice businesses.



The foodservice industry is powered by entrepreneurs and local businesses, but too often Texans cannot start or grow a business because government red tape cuts into already thin profit margins. SB 2844 helps food trucks combat this challenge by replacing a confusing slate of local permits with a single statewide permit. At the same time, SB 2844 preserves local authority to conduct safety inspections and creates an even playing field between food trucks and other foodservice businesses.



This is a smart and balanced reform. We look forward to helping implement the new permit system ahead of its launch in summer 2026.” Texas Restaurant Association

Despite the new permit system, food truck owners will still need to follow city rules related to operating hours, location, zoning and public parks.

