Green bows across Central Texas show solidarity with Texas flood victims

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — What started as a memorial for Camp Mystic victims has grown into a statewide symbol of solidarity, with one Hubbard resident turning the movement into a fundraiser for those affected by historic flooding



A Hubbard woman started a green bow initiative as a symbol of solidarity with Texas Hill Country flood victims.

The funds are being used to purchase gift cards that will be sent to the Kerr County Agriculture Department for distribution.

The community effort has already raised $900 to help flood victims rebuild their lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Hubbard woman is helping flood victims in the Texas Hill Country by creating green bows as symbols of solidarity and raising money for those affected by the historic flooding.

Across Texas, people are placing green bows at parks, businesses, and homes to show support for communities devastated by recent floods.

"We truly are all neighbors," said Brookanne Mosely, who started the initiative after praying about how she could help those affected.

The green ribbons initially began as a memorial for girls who died at Camp Mystic in Kerr County but have evolved into a broader symbol of solidarity with all flood victims.

"It's just another helping hand that isn't actually physically able to be down there and help, that they are sending their love and letting them know that they are thinking about them," Mosely said.

After putting out a call on Facebook, Mosely began offering to place these symbols of Texas strength on properties throughout Central Texas for a $5 donation. All proceeds go directly to support flood victims.

"I know God's pretty proud that Texans can really stick together because it's unbelievable what happened," Mosely said.

The funds collected are being used to purchase gift cards that will be sent to the Kerr County Agriculture Department for distribution to those in need.

"We will be buying gift cards and then mailing them down there, so they can disperse those gift cards, just because they are not able to buy a bunch of stuff in bulk, because they don't have anywhere to put it," Mosely said.

So far, the community has raised $900 through this initiative.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

