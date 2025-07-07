Central Texans mobilize to help Kerrville flood victims

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As families in the Hill Country mourn the loss of their homes, community, and loved ones, Texans are coming together to provide relief to those affected by devastating flooding in Kerrville.

Albert Fuentes, pastor of Calvary Chapel and owner of "Pastor Fu and Son's BBQ Relief Truck", is preparing to travel to Kerrville to help feed families in need and volunteers working in the area.

"We're also going to take teams down there in the weeks to come, day trips cause it's only a three-hour drive cause this is hard right here at the house in our backyard," Fuentes said.

The pastor's food truck serves a special purpose as a mobile relief operation, and he's mobilizing resources to assist those impacted by the flooding that has left widespread devastation in the region.

David Hill, with Texans on Mission, a Christian ministry that provides disaster relief and clean water to people in crisis, is also headed to Kerrville. Hill believes that most Texans likely know someone who has been affected by the disaster.

"We can comfort them as best we can, be there, provide a meal, provide a shower, anything to give them comfort and hope," Hill said.

Currently, the City of Kerrville has indicated that volunteers are not needed at this time.

However, those wishing to help can make financial donations or contribute cleaning supplies to Pastor Fuentes' efforts. For those supporting Hill's organization, Texans on Mission is accepting financial contributions.

To donate to Pastor Fu and Son BBQ Relief Truck, you can view here.

To donate to Texans on Mission, you can view here.

