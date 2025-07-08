"When one mom cries, all mothers cry': Waco moms unite businesses to collect donations for flood victims

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two Waco business owners are joining forces to help families affected by devastating floods in the Hill Country, putting themselves in the shoes of those who lost everything.



Two Waco moms, Kaytlyn Spinner of Paloma Coffee and Lais Loewen of Luna Clean Food Café, are collecting donations for Hill Country flood victims.

The businesses are accepting gift cards, towels, blankets, gently used clothing, trail mix, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items all week.

A sorting event is scheduled for Thursday from 3-7 p.m. before they deliver donations to affected areas this weekend.

Other Central Texas businesses are also helping, including Central Goods Waco which donated nearly $4,000 to the Community Foundation of the Hill Country.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Waco business owners are teaming up to collect donations for families affected by devastating floods in the Hill Country.

Kaytlyn Spinner, her husband Christian Spinner of Paloma Coffee, and Lais Loewen of Luna Clean Food Café are gathering supplies to deliver to communities hit hard by recent flooding.

"We have little kids what would we want for us," Spinner said.

"I just really felt for the mothers they say when one mother cries, all mothers cry," Loewen said.

The two mothers were moved to action after hearing about parents who lost children and families who lost everything in the floods that ravaged parts of Central Texas. Spinner has a personal connection to the area, having attended summer camps along the Guadalupe River as a child.

"It's wild to see things like that happen in a place you've been to and you've seen the before - before the disaster," Spinner said.

"Seeing camps that have been a sacred place for kids and for the adults that have led there, seeing them completely under water is heartbreaking," she added.

Lowen, who owns Luna Clean Food Café, was equally affected by the tragedy.

"I have a two-and-a-half-year-old so I just imagine my daughter, sending her off to camp," Loewen said.

The businesses are collecting donations including gift cards, towels, blankets, gently used clothing, trail mix, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items. They plan to deliver these supplies to affected areas this weekend.

"That bag in your car that you've been meaning to drop off at good will, drop it off here instead, you've got clothes your kids have outgrown just drop it off, it's just the way we can help each other, whether it's a pair of socks or a gift card whatever it may be," Spinner said.

Luna will accept donations at 1516 Austin Ave Suite C, Waco, Texas all week and are organizing a sorting event Thursday evening from 3-7 p.m. before delivering the items this weekend.

Other Central Texas businesses are also contributing to relief efforts. Central Goods Waco, a local antique shop, donated nearly $4,000 to the Community Foundation of the Hill Country. A local florist is offering bouquets for $20 donations, and Curbie Company Clay is donating 100% of profits from sales of handmade Texas charms to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

