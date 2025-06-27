'We did say a prayer': Witnesses recount what they saw during Baylor University campus lockdown

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University went into lockdown Thursday after robbery suspects fleeing a traffic stop on IH-35 abandoned their vehicle and ran onto campus, prompting an urgent shelter-in-place alert. Neighbors and witnesses recount what they saw of the suspects.



Teens visiting the Baylor University campus said they watched as Law enforcement tackled someone.

Neighbors who live near Bagby and 8th Street at University Terrace Apartments said they heard a loud screeching noise and watched as three people ran through the breezeway of the apartment complex.

One local business nearby told 25 News they were alarmed to see the Facebook post, but after the lockdown was lifted, they returned to business as normal.

“I’ll admit we did say a prayer” said Taylor Smith, a teen visiting the campus for a camp.

Fear and faith erupting from visitors on Baylor University Campus after going into lockdown Thursday afternoon.

“We couldn’t exit the cafeteria for a while,” said one camp visitor.

“A state trooper, he jumped out of his car and tackled somebody, and we didn’t notice until we were at the food hall,” said Smith.

But before all that happened, neighbors on the other side of campus, on the corner of Bagby and 8th street, were the first to see something out of the ordinary.

University Terrace Apartments is where neighbors say the foot chase between the suspects and police started midday Thursday.

The corner of Bagby and 8th street is also where neighbors say they heard a loud screeching sound before they came out to see what happened.

One vehicle was up on the sidewalk with a wheel busted on the back left side, and tire marks are seen throughout the grass. There was a police presence throughout campus, as well as near the University Terrace Apartments, near the suspect's vehicle.

One neighbor who lives in the apartments explained what he saw happen.

He said he was just about to back his car out when he heard a giant screech and saw three men run by his vehicle.

He described one of them as wearing a purple shirt. He said they ran through the breezeway of his apartment and ran towards the fence at the back of the building.

He told 25 News reporter Dominique Leh that he was initially confused to see them running at full sprint in the middle of the day.

Another neighbor said he saw the three suspects run right out towards the fence through and to an opening on the side.

That first neighbor also said five minutes after they ran past the fence, police had arrived and were out by the vacated vehicle in front of the university terrace apartments.

One nearby business tells 25 News they heard about the incident shortly after Baylor made this post on Facebook. One employee at Carbajal Realty Inc. says it was alarming to see.

“We took our precautions, once we kind of heard things we’re settling down, it was back to business as usual,” said Chris Meza with Carbajal Realty Inc.

A Baylor spokesperson says there is no threat to campus and to resume normal activities. Texas DPS is urging the public to stay cautious and vigilant if you’re in the area.

