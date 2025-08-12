Parents react to new state law restricting cell phone use during school day

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas law now prohibits students from using cellphones and other electronic devices throughout the entire school day, including during lunch and between classes. School districts like Midway, Waco and Robinson ISD believe the ban will enhance classroom focus, though implementation details vary by district.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students in Texas public schools will have to keep their phones put away all day this school year as a new state law takes effect. The ban includes usage during lunch and between classes.

House Bill 1481 restricts the use of personal communication devices on school property during the school day. Cellphones, AirPods, headphones, smartwatches and tablets are all banned in Texas classrooms.

Local school districts including Midway, Waco and Robinson ISD believe the new policy will reduce distractions in the classroom to create a more focused and engaged learning environment.

"Overall I think it's a good policy," Owen Brown, a parent, said.

"I think it's a good rule to have, I think cell phones can be distracting," Brown added.

However, some parents have concerns about their ability to contact their children during emergencies.

"I don't think anybody has the right to infringe on any child's right to directly get in contact with their parent if need be," said another parent, George Morales.

"If I need to contact my son during the school day, I shouldn't have to go through the school. If there's been some kind of incident or accident, I need to talk to my son," Morales said.

Other parents are more comfortable with the school district's communication systems.

"If there was an emergency, I would feel comfortable going through the school office and getting ahold of our kids through that. Our teachers have messaged us through the school apps and that's always been sufficient for us," Brown said.

Different districts have different policies on where phones are permitted to be stored.

Midway ISD

Waco ISD

Robinson ISD

"Our focus is on clear communication and thoughtful implementation of this policy that prioritizes student learning and well-being.

Midway ISD students are allowed to possess personal electronic communication devices, such as phones, smartwatches, and earbuds. A student is in violation of Midway ISD policy if the device is:

Used,

Turned on, or

Removed from storage during the instructional day.

In compliance with the law, student devices must stay powered off and out of sight."

- Dr. Chris Allen Superintendent, Midway ISD

The devices, including cell phones, smart watches, and tablets, must not be removed until the student leaves the school building.



We understand that students will need time to adjust to this new policy, and we’re here to support them through the transition. In the long run, we’re excited about the possibilities this change brings. By limiting distractions from personal devices, we believe we’re creating a more focused and engaging learning environment—one where students can truly thrive and reach their full potential.



Students who turn on, use, or remove a personal communication device from proper storage during the school day will receive disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. The first offense will be a verbal warning and parent notification, the second offense will be a verbal warning and parent conference, the third and all subsequent offenses will be a parent conference in addition to possible consequences including but not limited to, detention, Saturday School, ISS, and OSS. Each time a student turns on, uses, or removes a personal communication device from proper storage during the school day, it will be confiscated. Repeated general conduct violations could result in a student being assigned to the district's disciplinary alternative education program for persistent violation of the Student Code of Conduct.

- Waco ISD

McGregor ISD will be compliant with HB 1481. We will be introducing a new Personal Communication Device Policy to students and parents that outlines the requirements of the law and specifically lets students know that cell phones, smartwatches and wireless headphones or earbuds are not allowed during the school day from first bell to last bell. Students found accessing or attempting to access their personal communication device during the school day will have the device confiscated and a parent must pick it up at the end of the day. There are allowable usages with campus administration approval and in accordance with an IEP, 504, or Individualized Health Plan.



We will not be using lockable pouches.



This policy is not unfamiliar to our students. I think the only difference will be during passing periods and lunch where they will no longer have access. The other difference will be that they can no longer be in a pants pocket.

Personally, I think that it will eliminate unnecessary distractions. Students need to be focused during the school day and not having access to a device will eliminate the constant checking for messages, updates, scrolling of social media, playing games, etc.

- McGregor ISD

