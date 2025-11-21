Waco ISD teachers embrace AI technology to enhance classroom efficiency

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Independent School District teachers are being trained to use Google's Gemini AI for lesson plans and grading, saving hours of work while maintaining academic standards.



Waco ISD teachers are being trained to use Google's Gemini AI for lesson planning, reviews and grading assistance.

Significant time savings - tasks that took over two hours now take 15 minutes for lesson planning.

Staff use Google's Gemini AI platform specifically for educational tasks.

Waco teachers use AI to save time, improve classroom efficiency

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Technology continues to advance rapidly in our society, and instead of avoiding artificial intelligence, educators at Waco Independent School District are choosing to harness it in the classroom.

Jessica Washington has been an educator for 16 years and never imagined AI would become a classroom tool.

"No not at all," Washington said when asked if she ever thought AI would be an option in the classroom.

Teachers at Waco ISD are now being trained to use artificial intelligence in their daily work. Staff members use Google's version of AI called "Gemini" to help create lesson plans, reviews and assist with grading.

While AI isn't always perfect, it has become a significant time-saver for Washington.

"I have to always go back and review it and make sure that what it's given me is accurate information," Washington said.

"I can just sit here and plug them in, and something that used to take me two hours or more, now takes me 15 minutes," she said.

The technology has given her the opportunity to be more efficient in the classroom and more present at home.

"I spend so much time working on the weekends and evenings, so being able to just have a little bit back is wonderful," Washington said.

While third graders aren't being taught to use AI directly, some upper-grade-level classrooms are learning to use AI as a tool rather than a final product. The Chief Technology Officer also noted that the academic integrity policy remains the same for both students and teachers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

