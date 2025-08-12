Local nonprofit partners with trade school to offer affordable career alternatives

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A local nonprofit is helping Waco residents explore affordable alternatives to four-year universities through free trade school sessions. Community Resources Planning has partnered with Southern Careers Institute to introduce people to career paths that require less time and money than traditional college degrees.



A local nonprofit is helping Waco residents explore affordable alternatives to four-year universities through free trade school sessions. Community Resources Planning has partnered with Southern Careers Institute to introduce people to career paths that require less time and money than traditional college degrees.

The average cost of a trade school certification ranges from $4,000 to $20,000, compared to the $39,000 average cost of a four-year public college education.

"They can see what's available, they can learn more about what it takes to obtain certain certification and just explore many other opportunities that are [available to] them and their families that might be easier for them to access and take less time," Kennisha Thornton from Community Resources Planning said.

Timothy Cooper, an HVAC instructor at Southern Careers Institute, is passionate about creating opportunities for people in the community.

"This is a career where they want to keep you, there's a 401K, it's not like a lot of these jobs where you don't see these benefits, they're actually enticed to keep you," Cooper said.

Cooper's students come from diverse backgrounds, including single parents and recent high school graduates.

"Or those that are working two part-time jobs or a full-time job that doesn't pay very well, so what they're trying to do is raise themselves up in that socioeconomic class to provide for their families," Cooper said.

HVAC technicians can earn between $18 to $25 per hour depending on prior work experience. The position typically includes health insurance benefits and a company vehicle.

Cooper uses hands-on teaching methods to build students' confidence and skills.

"What I will do is create a problem before they arrive at school and they will come in and assess it before the night's over," Cooper said.

"What this does is create confidence, in getting them to high voltage, low voltage and controls," Cooper said.

