BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The man convicted of killing 13 soldiers and injuring more than 30 at Fort Hood in 2009, Nidal Hasan, could soon be executed after his final legal challenge was rejected in April 2025. Survivor Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant during the shooting, says she's "100%" hoping they execute Hasan and supports bringing him back to Texas for the execution.



Nidal Hasan faces execution: The convicted Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 soldiers and injured 32 others in 2009 could soon be put to death after his final legal challenge was rejected in April 2025.

The convicted Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 soldiers and injured 32 others in 2009 could soon be put to death after his final legal challenge was rejected in April 2025. Survivor supports execution: Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant during the shooting, says she's "100%" hoping they execute Hasan and bring him back to Texas to do it.

Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant during the shooting, says she's "100%" hoping they execute Hasan and bring him back to Texas to do it. Classification dispute: The shooting is still considered "workplace violence" rather than terrorism, which survivors say has prevented victims' families from receiving proper benefits.

The shooting is still considered "workplace violence" rather than terrorism, which survivors say has prevented victims' families from receiving proper benefits. Historic execution: If carried out, this would be the first military execution in 60 years, with U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth committed to ensuring the death penalty proceeds.

You can watch the full video here:

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan could face execution after 16 years, survivors wants justice served

Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan could face execution after 16 years, survivors wants justice served (short)

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The man who was convicted of killing 13 and injured more than 30 at Fort Hood in 2009 could soon be put to death.

Two survivors shared their thoughts on the possible execution of the shooter.

1:32 p.m. November 5, 2009 is a moment in our history our country will never forget.

"Am I going to leave here in a body bag, are they going to cut my baby out of my corpse?" Julia Wilson said.

Wilson, a DOD civil service civilian, was nine months pregnant and on post at Fort Hood the day 13 soldiers were killed and 32 others were injured during a mass shooting at the military base.

"When I look up, there's soldiers running, there's the gunfire and I see a few of them go down and I'm just like 'oh my god they just got shot' and there's nothing I can do to help them," Wilson said.

That day, former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan opened fire against his own military brothers and sisters.

In 2013 he was convicted and sentenced to death. Hasan has sat on death row in Fort Leavenworth Kansas and after years of appeals, his final legal challenge was rejected in April 2025.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, War Secretary Pete Hegseth says he is "100% committed to ensuring the death penalty is carried out for Nidal Hasan."

When 25 News reporter Dominique Leh asked Wilson if she's hoping they execute Hasan after nearly 16 years of living with the tragedy, she responded: "100% I'm hoping they bring him back to Texas to do it."

The shooting has since been considered "workplace violence" but Wilson and Dr. Kathy Platoni, who was also on post during the shooting, believe this was an act of terrorism.

"The Fort Hood massacre is still not considered a domestic act of terrorism after almost 16 years which is the ultimate betrayal and many of the families of the fallen the wounded and the survivors have never gotten the benefits they are due," Dr. Platoni said.

Dr. Platoni lost five of her friends that day, she explained that she was Hasan's direct supervisor and now lives with survivors guilt.

"I live with tremendous survivor guilt because I was supposed to be the shooters direct supervisor, and as a full bird colonel I was at the top of his hit list so I live with the knowledge that somebody else got the rounds meant for me," Dr. Platoni said.

Since the shooting, Dr. Platoni has sent numerous letters to Secretary Hegseth, President Donald Trump and other government officials in hopes of changing the classification of this shooting from "workplace violence" to "terrorism."

Dr. Platoni and Wilson both believe the potential execution is a long time coming and have fought for years for government leaders to take care of the victims and survivors after the tragedy.

"I'm not the person I was, that person is gone, the hopes and dreams and aspirations I had went out the door when all those shots rang out and I watched people being murdered, and feeling like I was going to be next," Wilson said.

Wilson also said an execution would only be partial justice unless the mass shooting was classified differently for the victims and survivors.

"It's an injustice that the government has turned it's back on the survivors and victims of the Fort Hood terrorist attack for 16 years, it was never deemed a terrorist attack it was left as 'workplace violence,' all for political gain," Wilson said.

If carried out, this would be the first military execution in 60 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!